PTI | Raipur | Updated: 06-04-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 13:43 IST
Security forces kill 3 Naxalites in encounter along Chhattisgarh-Telangana border; arms recovered
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces gunned down three Naxalites in an encounter in a dense forest in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district bordering Telangana on Saturday and recovered arms and ammunition from the scene, a senior police official here said.

The exchange of fire took place around 5.30 am near Dolliguda village under the Usoor police station area along the interstate border when a team of Greyhounds, Telangana's elite anti-Naxal force, was out on an operation, he said.

A team of Chhattisgarh police was also present in the area to extend auxiliary support to the Greyhounds team, he said.

“After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of three Naxalites along with one LMG (light machine gun), one AK-47 rifle, and a cache of other arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot,” the official said.

A search operation is still underway in the area, he added.

Earlier this week, at least 13 Naxalites, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

