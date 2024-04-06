Left Menu

Rajasthan man kills teen daughter for not studying

A man in Rajasthans Sirohi district allegedly thrashed his 17-year-old daughter to death for not preparing for her school examinations, police said on Saturday.Accused Fateh Mohammad 42, a resident of Prem Nagar, has been arrested, Deputy Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Verma said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 18:58 IST
Rajasthan man kills teen daughter for not studying
  • Country:
  • India

A man in Rajasthan's Sirohi district allegedly thrashed his 17-year-old daughter to death for not preparing for her school examinations, police said on Saturday.

Accused Fateh Mohammad (42), a resident of Prem Nagar, has been arrested, Deputy Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Verma said. A preliminary investigation revealed that Mohammad was angry with his daughter, a class 11 student, for not studying for her exams. So, he beat her up with a stick on Thursday, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's uncle, the accused father was arrested on Saturday and the murder weapon was recovered.

According to the DSP, the girl probably died due to internal injuries, however the exact cause of death will be revealed after the post-mortem report comes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024