Model code: Rs 8.79 lakh cash seized near Noida, total seizures now over Rs 36 lakh

Amid imposition of the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls, over Rs 8 lakh cash was seized from two persons in separate incidents in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, officials said.

The total such cash seizure has now reached over Rs 36 lakh in the constituency ahead of the polls, according to local election officials.

The first seizure was made around 1 am, while the second incident took place around 4.30 pm, both in Greater Noida, the police said.

''In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, during the checking campaign today a flying squad team of Dadri and Badalpur police stations intercepted a car at the Dhoom Manikpur underpass,'' a police spokesperson said.

''Rs 3,80,000, which is more than that permitted by Election Commission (during MCC), has been recovered from the possession of Bilal Mohammad, a resident of Budhana area in Muzaffarnagar district,'' the spokesperson said.

Later in the day, the police said Rs 4.99 lakh cash were seized from a man, identified as Sushil Sharma, a resident of Parthala Khanjarpur, after his car was stopped for checking near Dadha roundabout by officials of flying squad and Kasna police station.

Further legal proceedings in both the cases are being carried out, the police said.

A senior officer told PTI that so far Rs 36.14 lakh in cash have been seized across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar from the date of imposition of the model code of conduct till Saturday.

Earlier this week, a flying squad had seized around Rs 10 lakh cash from a doctor in Badalpur area and Rs 11.58 lakh from the car of a Delhi resident on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida, according to officials.

While both Muzaffarnagar and Gautam Buddh in western Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on April 26, some parts of the state also have elections scheduled on April 19.

