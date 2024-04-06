Left Menu

Byjunath appointed acting chairperson of Kerala Human Rights Commission

Later in 2023 when Justice Antony Dominic retired from the post of Chairperson, Byjunath had become the acting chief.Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala today welcomed the decision of Manikumar not to take charge.It was a delayed but prudent decision.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-04-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 20:50 IST
Byjunath appointed acting chairperson of Kerala Human Rights Commission
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday appointed K Byjunath as the acting chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission.

Governor Khan made the appointment after Justice S Manikumar, the former Chief Justice of Kerala High Court, expressed his inability to take over the charge as the Chairperson of the Commission.

''Justice Manikumar informed the Governor's office today that he will be unable to take charge due to some personal matters in his family,'' Raj Bhavan sources told PTI.

Byjunath was appointed as a judicial member of the Commission in 2021 while he was working as a District judge at Kalpetta. Later in 2023 when Justice Antony Dominic retired from the post of Chairperson, Byjunath had become the acting chief.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala today welcomed the decision of Manikumar not to take charge.

''It was a delayed but prudent decision. Stepping back spared him further humiliation that assuming the post might have brought,'' Chennithala said.

Congress has been opposing the recommendation of the state government to appoint Manikumar as the Chairperson of Human Rights Commission alleging it was a gesture of gratitude for the favorable verdicts.

The Chairperson is selected by a three-member panel comprising the Chief Minister, Speaker and the Leader of Opposition. In this case, the Governor had agreed to the recommendation despite the Leader of Opposition having expressed his disagreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024