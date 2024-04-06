Constable shoots self in anti-Naxal training centre in Nagpur
A police constable allegedly committed suicide at the Unconventional Operations Training Centre UOTC in Nagpur on Saturday, an official said.Mangesh Maski 35, attached to the State Reserve Police Forces Group 4, shot himself with his service rifle at around 5pm, said the Wadi police station official.He was on deputation to the UOTC, which is an anti-Naxal training facility of Maharashtra police.
''He was on deputation to the UOTC, which is an anti-Naxal training facility of Maharashtra police. Sitting in his chair, he kept the rifle to his chin and fired. The bullet passed through his skull. He died on the spot,'' the official said.
Maski is survived by his wife, who is part of Nagpur police, and two children.
