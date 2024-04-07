Left Menu

AUKUS weighs expanding security pact to deter China, FT says

They are not considering expanding the first pillar, which is designed to deliver nuclear-powered attack submarines to Australia, the FT said. AUKUS, unveiled by the three countries in 2023, is part of their efforts to push back against China's growing power in the Indo-Pacific region.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2024 08:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 08:00 IST
AUKUS weighs expanding security pact to deter China, FT says

The U.S., Britain and Australia will begin talks on bringing new members into their AUKUS security pact as Washington pushes for Japan to be involved as a deterrent against China, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Citing people familiar with the situation, the newspaper said AUKUS defence ministers will announce on Monday that they will launch talks related to "pillar two" of the pact, which commits the members to jointly developing quantum computing, undersea, hypersonic, artificial intelligence and cyber technology. They are not considering expanding the first pillar, which is designed to deliver nuclear-powered attack submarines to Australia, the FT said.

AUKUS, unveiled by the three countries in 2023, is part of their efforts to push back against China's growing power in the Indo-Pacific region. China has called the AUKUS pact dangerous and warned it could spur a regional arms race. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said on Wednesday the AUKUS submarine project could help deter any Chinese move against Taiwan, the democratically governed island that Beijing claims as part of China.

President Joe Biden has sought to step up partnerships with U.S. allies in Asia, including Japan and the Philippines, amid China's historic military build-up and its growing territorial assertiveness. Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington on Wednesday and hold a trilateral summit, adding Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States
4
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024