Rs 3.90 cr cash seized from three persons suspected to be supporters of BJP candidate in TN

A team of Flying squad on Sunday seized Rs 3.90 crore from three persons who were on their way to Tirunelveli, a senior police official said.

They had boarded a train to Tirunelveli from Egmore here and the team of officials intercepted them at nearby Tambaram and found Rs 3.90 crore in their possession. They had no valid documents to carry the said amount of cash.

They are suspected to be supporters of BJP's Tirunelveli Lok Sabha candidate Nainar Nagendran and have been detained for interrogation.

