Rs 3.90 cr cash seized from three persons suspected to be supporters of BJP candidate in TN
A Flying squad in Chennai seized Rs 3.90 crore from three individuals heading to Tirunelveli without proper documentation. The suspects, believed to be supporters of BJP's Tirunelveli Lok Sabha candidate, were intercepted at Tambaram after boarding a train at Egmore. They are currently detained for further questioning.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 11:46 IST
A team of Flying squad on Sunday seized Rs 3.90 crore from three persons who were on their way to Tirunelveli, a senior police official said.
They had boarded a train to Tirunelveli from Egmore here and the team of officials intercepted them at nearby Tambaram and found Rs 3.90 crore in their possession. They had no valid documents to carry the said amount of cash.
They are suspected to be supporters of BJP's Tirunelveli Lok Sabha candidate Nainar Nagendran and have been detained for interrogation.
