Missile lands near vessel southwest of Yemen's Aden, no damage, UKMTO says

A missile landed near a vessel in the Gulf of Aden but there was no damage to the ship or injuries to crew in the incident, 59 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni port of Aden, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Sunday.

"The Master of the vessel reports a missile impacted the water in close proximity to the vessel's port quarter," UKMTO said in an advisory note. "No damage to the vessel reported and crew reported safe," it added. It did not say who fired the missile or give further details.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militants have staged months of attacks in the Red Sea region in support of Palestinians in the Gaza war. The attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa. The United States and Britain have launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

