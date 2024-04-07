33,175 Palestinians killed in six months of Gaza war, health ministry says
Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 33,175 Palestinians and wounded 75,886 since Oct. 7, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said on Sunday.
There have been 38 Palestinians killed and 71 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry statement added.
