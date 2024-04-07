Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

UAE property tycoon withdraws from sanctions-hit Belarus, collaborates with Kushner

The Emirati real estate developer behind Dubai's signature skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa, has initiated the sale of property assets he owns in Belarus, a country targeted by Western sanctions, according to two people familiar with the matter, as he collaborates with Jared Kushner on a possible investment in Serbia. Mohamed Alabbar, the Emirati real estate tycoon, has reached a preliminary agreement to sell his interests in a multi-billion-dollar property development in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, through his Symphony Global Holdings investment vehicle, the people familiar with the matter said.

An island discovered by Captain Cook prepares to throw party to mark solar eclipse

In the remote town of Burgeo on the east coast of the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador, some residents are enthusiastically waiting to view Monday's rare solar eclipse and recreate history of an island discovered by Captain James Cook. British explorer Captain Cook, who was in Newfoundland in 1766 witnessed the solar eclipse of Aug. 5 while conducting astronomical observations and named the place Eclipse Island.

Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defence chief says

Israel's defence minister said on Sunday the country was ready to handle any scenario that may develop with its foe Iran as it stayed on alert for a possible retaliatory attack to the killing of Iranian generals on April 1. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant's office made the statement after he held an "operational situation assessment" with senior military officers.

UK support for Israel 'is not unconditional', foreign minister Cameron says

Britain's support for Israel depends on it abiding by international humanitarian law, foreign minister David Cameron said in a newspaper column on Sunday, days after an Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers, including three Britons. "Our backing is not unconditional," Cameron wrote in The Sunday Times. "We expect such a proud and successful democracy to abide by international humanitarian law, even when challenged."

Rwanda's president leads genocide commemoration 30 years on

Rwanda's president on Sunday led commemorations to mark 30 years since the 1994 genocide that killed more than 1 million people and said the conditions that led to the slaughter would never be allowed to exist again in his country's politics. Over 100 days, starting on April 7 1994, Tutsis and moderate Hutus and were systematically massacred by Hutu extremists, led by the Rwandan army and a militia known as the Interahamwe.

Israeli military says it reduces troops in south Gaza

The Israeli military has withdrawn more ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip, leaving just one brigade there six months after the start of its offensive, a spokesperson for the force said on Sunday. The military has been reducing numbers in Gaza since the start of the year to relieve reservists and under growing pressure from its ally Washington to improve the humanitarian situation. It did not give details on its reasons for withdrawing soldiers or the numbers involved.

US, China need 'tough' conversations, Yellen tells Chinese premier

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday raised her concerns about China's excess industrial capacity with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, telling him that bilateral relations were now more stable because the two sides can have "tough" discussions. As they began a meeting in Beijing that ran 80 minutes, Li responded that the two countries needed to respect each other and should be partners, not adversaries, adding that "constructive progress" had been made during Yellen's trip.

Poland holds local elections in test for Tusk

Poles voted in local elections on Sunday, selecting councillors and mayors who will play a key role in allocating billions in European Union funds and providing an early indication of their satisfaction with the government of Donald Tusk. Tusk's appointment as prime minister in December marked a turning point for the largest country in the EU's east, drawing a line under eight years of nationalist rule that set Warsaw at odds with Western allies and putting the nation of 38 million people on a resolutely pro-European course.

Factbox-What happened in Rwanda's 1994 genocide?

Following are some details about the genocide in Rwanda in 1994 that killed more than 1 million people. Rwanda marked the 30th anniversary on Sunday. WAR:

Record flood waters rise in Russia's Urals, forcing thousands to evacuate

Flood waters were rising in two cities in Russia's Ural mountains on Sunday after Europe's third longest river burst through a dam, flooding at least 6,000 homes and forcing thousands of people to flee with just their pets and a few belongings. Some of the worst floods in decades have hit a string of Russian regions in the Ural Mountains and Siberia, alongside parts of neighbouring Kazakhstan in recent days.

