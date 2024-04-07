Yemen's Houthis say they launched missiles, drones at Western ships and frigates in Red Sea
Houthi forces in Yemen said on Sunday they had launched rockets and drones targeting a British ship and two Israeli vessels that were heading to Israeli ports, and also at a number of U.S. frigates in the Red Sea.
The operations took place during the last 72 hours, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement.
