Yemen's Houthis say they launched missiles, drones at Western ships and frigates in Red Sea

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-04-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 18:43 IST
  Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Houthi forces in Yemen said on Sunday they had launched rockets and drones targeting a British ship and two Israeli vessels that were heading to Israeli ports, and also at a number of U.S. frigates in the Red Sea.

The operations took place during the last 72 hours, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement.

