Israeli military says it has completed 'another phase of the northern command's readiness for war'

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-04-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 20:37 IST
Israeli military says it has completed 'another phase of the northern command's readiness for war'
The Israeli military said on Sunday that it has completed another stage in preparing for possible war on its northern front with Lebanon and Syria.

"Over the past few days, another phase of the Northern Command's readiness for war was completed, centring on operational emergency storages for a broad mobilization of IDF troops when required," the military said in a statement titled: "Readiness for the Transition from Defense to Offense."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

