Mumbai offices, factories must give paid holiday or 2-hour recess to staff on voting day: Collector

The Mumbai suburban district collector has said that offices and factories in the district will face action if their staff complain that they have not been given a paid holiday or two-hour recess on the voting day for Lok Sabha polls.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 22:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai suburban district collector has said that offices and factories in the district will face action if their staff complain that they have not been given a paid holiday or two-hour recess on the voting day for Lok Sabha polls. The Mumbai suburban district will vote in the fifth phase on May 20.

In a notice, Mumbai Suburban District Collector Rajesh Kshirsagar, who is also the returning officer, said that establishments that cannot give their employees a holiday for the entire day should provide a two-hour break with the permission of the collector's office. The entities will face action in case of complaints about non-compliance, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

