Agriculture Ministers kick off woolshed roadshow in Wairarapa

Associate Agriculture Minister Hoggard said addressing unworkable and overly prescriptive regulation, so that farmers can focus on being the most efficient food and fibre producers in the world, is a priority. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 08-04-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 17:01 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Today the Government Agriculture Ministers started their national woolshed roadshow, kicking off in the Wairarapa.

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay said it has been a tough time for farmers over the past few years. The sector has faced high domestic inflation rates, high interest rates, adverse weather events, and increasing farm input costs.

“The immediate priority for the Government is relieving the pressure that farmers have been feeling coming from the unworkable central government policies. That is why we are getting out on the road to hear directly from farmers. 

“The sector makes a critically important contribution to the fabric of our rural and regional communities. New Zealand’s food and fibre sector is the backbone of our economy, contributing over 80 per cent of our goods exports to feed an estimated 40 million people worldwide. A strong and thriving agricultural sector is crucial to the New Zealand economy,” Mr McClay says.

“These meetings will be a great opportunity to talk directly with farmers about issues affecting them the most. I understand the importance of listening and staying connected to rural communities, as it helps government determine the direction of travel,” says Mr Hoggard.

Associate Agriculture and Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson said that under his delegation as Minister responsible for wool he is working with farmers to rebuild the wool industry into a stronger and more resilient industry. Sheep farmers are facing a particularly hard time with the oversupply of Australian lamb flooding the market and driving prices down. Sheep farmers have long been the backbone of New Zealand’s farming communities and we need to get in behind and support them.

“It has been a tough season for farmers, so we will be engaging with people from Northland to Southland meeting in woolsheds to discuss grassroots solutions,” Mr Patterson says.

The full schedule is below with more dates and locations to be added. 

Date     Electorate     Location
8 April 2024     Wairarapa     Masterton
22 April 2024     Taranaki King-Country     Piopio
22 April 2024     Taranaki King-Country     Te Kuiti
23 April 2024     Waitaki     Waimate
23 April 2024     Waitaki     Fairlie
24 April 2024     Whanganui     Eltham
24 April 2024     Whanganui     Fordell
24 April 2024     Rangitata     Mt Somers
24 April 2024     Selwyn     Malvern
3 May 2024     Kaikoura     Blenheim
10 May 2024     Rangitikei     Turakina
10 May 2024     Rangitikei     Cheltenham
13 May 2024     East Coast     Gisborne
14 May 2024     East Coast     Tologa Bay
17 May 2024     Southland     Five Rivers
15 July 2024     Tukituki     Hastings
15 July 2024     Wairarapa     Dannevirke
18 July 2024     Northland     Dargaville
18 July 2024     Northland     Kerikeri

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

