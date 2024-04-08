SA welcomes adoption of UNHRC resolution in occupied Palestinian territory

South Africa has welcomed the adoption of a United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution regarding the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

According to reports, the resolution covers the rights of the child and inclusive social protection; the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination; human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan, and Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan.

The resolution called for ensuring accountability and justice. It was passed with 28 of the council’s 47 Member States voting in favour, 13 abstentions, and six against.

The countries that abstained from voting on the resolution were Albania, Benin, Cameroon, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, France, Georgia, India, Japan, Lithuania, Montenegro, the Netherlands, and Romania.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has since described the move as “historic”.

“This is the very first time that the UNHRC has taken action on the unprecedented human tragedy taking place in Gaza, where at least 32 975 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 14 500 children, since Israel launched its onslaught over 180 days ago,” the statement read on Monday.

In calling for accountability and justice, the department said the resolution emphasises the need to ensure that all those responsible for violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law are held to account.

It also highlights the need to ensure the provision of an effective remedy for all victims and the need to pursue practical steps to prevent future violations and international crimes.

The department stated that the resolution acknowledges the significance of the order issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding provisional measures in the case brought by South Africa against Israel concerning the application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

South Africa, the department said, believes that it is only through ensuring accountability and justice that the impunity accorded to Israel that has entrenched the ongoing unlawful occupation can finally be brought to an end.

“It, therefore, remains crucial that Israel respects and implements the ICJ’s orders, together with United Nations Security Council resolution 2728 (2024) demanding an immediate and lasting ceasefire, which resolution A/HRC/L.30 will no doubt contribute to its securing.”

During the debate on the resolution, South Africa’s Permanent Representative, Ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi, stated: “The international community can no longer choose to apply a parallel system of international law to Israel, nor can we be complicit in facilitating its actions. For international law to be credible, it must be uniformly applied and serve the victims designed to protect.”

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)