Two men wanted in 2021 murder case arrested in Palghar

The police arrested two persons for alleged possession of sharp weapons in Maharashtra's Palghar district and found that they were involved in the murder of a man in 2021, an official said on Monday.

The police apprehended the accused, Pokhan Paran Saw (50), an autorickshaw driver, and Abdul Mubarakali Shah alias Badda, (23), in Nalla Sopara on April 3, and recovered sharp weapons from their possession, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-III Jayant Bajbale said.

Investigations revealed that the duo were involved in murdering a man three years ago, he said.

According to the police, Saw was having an affair with a married woman and had killed her husband Vakil Ahmed Badshah Ahmed Iddisi (28) with the help of his accomplices Mubarakali and Imran Ibrahim Siddiqui (24).

The victim was abducted from the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway on September 3, 2021, in an autorickshaw and strangled, and fatally assaulted, they said. The body was disposed of in a pit in Bhalivali village on the highway.

With the latest arrest, all the accused involved in the murder have been arrested, and booked under sections 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)