Left Menu

Voter awareness rally for women held in Latur

A voter awareness rally was held in Latur on Monday, an official said.Latur Lok Sabha polls will be held on May 7.At least 20,000 women took part in the My One Day for Voter Awareness programme. It was held to increase voting percentage among women.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 08-04-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 19:16 IST
Voter awareness rally for women held in Latur
  • Country:
  • India

A voter awareness rally was held in Latur on Monday, an official said.

Latur Lok Sabha polls will be held on May 7.

''At least 20,000 women took part in the My One Day for Voter Awareness programme. It was held to increase voting percentage among women. The drive was held in urban and rural areas,'' ZP chief executive officer Anmol Sagar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024