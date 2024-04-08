Voter awareness rally for women held in Latur

A voter awareness rally was held in Latur on Monday, an official said.

Latur Lok Sabha polls will be held on May 7.

''At least 20,000 women took part in the My One Day for Voter Awareness programme. It was held to increase voting percentage among women. The drive was held in urban and rural areas,'' ZP chief executive officer Anmol Sagar said.

