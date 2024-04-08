Gen Manoj Pande highlights rebalancing & restructuring underway in Indian Army and HR reforms

The Chief of Army Staff, Gen Manoj Pande visited Defence Services Staff College, Wellington on 08 April 2024. The COAS addressed the student officers from the Indian Armed Forces and Friendly Foreign countries undergoing the 79th Staff Course and the permanent staff of DSSC.

The COAS, in his address, dwelt upon the myriad security challenges and transformation reforms underway in the Indian Army. He specifically highlighted the rebalancing & restructuring underway along with Human Resource reforms that are in various stages of implementation.

He also elaborated on the requirement for all officers to remain abreast with the latest technological developments and changing character of war. He specifically stressed upon the need for all three services to focus on synergy and jointmanship.

(With Inputs from PIB)