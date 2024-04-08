U.S., UK, Australia say considering cooperation with Japan on AUKUS pact
Britain, the U.S. and Australia are considering cooperation with Japan on the AUKUS security pact given Japan's strengths and its close bilateral defense partnerships with the trio, the three countries said in a joint statement on Monday.
