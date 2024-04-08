Left Menu

Acquisition of Budapest Airport may conclude within days, says PM Orban

The acquisition of Budapest Airport may conclude "within days", Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in parliament on Monday. "We hope that within days, the airport... will be owned in majority by the state", the prime minister said. Hungary's government submitted a new formal bid to AviAlliance, majority owner of the airport, in September 2023.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 08-04-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 20:47 IST
