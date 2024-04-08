Collaboration talks between AUKUS and other nations to begin this year, UK says

Britain said on Monday that consultations on future cooperation between its AUKUS security pact partners, the U.S. and Australia, and other nations including Japan were set to begin this year.

"We have always said we would engage additional nations in our Pillar Two work as it progresses, and collaborating with like-minded countries will strengthen the partnership further," defence minister Grant Shapps said in a statement.

