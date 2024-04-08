Left Menu

Venezuelan ex-general sentenced to over 21 years for helping Colombia's FARC

A former Venezuelan general with close ties to the late leftist president Hugo Chavez was sentenced to 21-2/3 years in prison in the United States on Monday for supplying weapons to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group. Cliver Alcala, 62, pleaded guilty last June to two counts of providing material support to a terrorist group and illicit transfer of firearms.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 21:32 IST
Venezuelan ex-general sentenced to over 21 years for helping Colombia's FARC

A former Venezuelan general with close ties to the late leftist president Hugo Chavez was sentenced to 21-2/3 years in prison in the United States on Monday for supplying weapons to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group.

Cliver Alcala, 62, pleaded guilty last June to two counts of providing material support to a terrorist group and illicit transfer of firearms. The United States considered FARC, which disbanded in 2016 as part of a historic peace deal with Colombia's government, to be a terrorist group. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein handed down the sentence at a hearing in Manhattan federal court.

Alcala is the first to be sentenced of five co-defendants of current Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, who was indicted on "narco-terrorism" charges in 2020. Maduro, a perennial U.S. foe and Chavez protege who has overseen an economic collapse in oil-producing Venezuela, denies the charges. Federal prosecutors had proposed a 30-year sentence for Alcala.

They argued that in addition to supplying FARC with military-grade weapons, Alcala received millions of dollars in bribes for protecting the group's cocaine shipments from interference by Venezuela's military. Defense lawyers urged Hellerstein to sentence Alcala, who has been detained in New York since his extradition from Colombia in 2020, to no more than six years.

They said Alcala was under Chavez's command when he aided FARC, and that he denied any involvement in drug trafficking. Alcala had initially been charged with conspiring with the rebel group to ship cocaine, but did not admit to any drug-related charges as part of his final plea deal.

Alcala's lawyers urged Hellerstein to consider the former general's split with Maduro's government in 2013 and his role in organizing, from neighboring Colombia, an unsuccessful push to oust Maduro in 2020. Prosecutors said Alcala's actions since 2013 did not justify leniency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024