Odisha: One prisoner who escaped from Bhawanipatna jail caught, the other still at large

One of the two under-trial prisoners who escaped from the Bhawanipatna jail was nabbed from Kalahandi district, police said on Monday.Sikandar Jal was nabbed from his village, Kasibahal, in Dharamgarh police station area of Kalahandi on Sunday night.

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 08-04-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 22:44 IST
One of the two under-trial prisoners who escaped from the Bhawanipatna jail was nabbed from Kalahandi district, police said on Monday.

Sikandar Jal was nabbed from his village, Kasibahal, in Dharamgarh police station area of Kalahandi on Sunday night. He was then taken to the Bhawanipatna Town police station for interrogation, they said. However, the other under-trial prisoner, Nilamani Bibhar of Nuapada district, is still at large, police said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain how these two inmates managed to escape from the jail on Sunday morning, officials said.

Action will be taken if any jail personnel is found to be negligent, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

