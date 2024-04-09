Left Menu

AAP MLAs in assembly accuse BJP of attempting to impose President's rule in Delhi

He is in judicial custody till April 15.Lal claimed that rumours of Presidents Rule in Delhi were being spread to intimidate the AAP.Another AAP MLA, BS Joon, said some people are creating panic by claiming that Delhi Assembly will be dissolved.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 00:07 IST
AAP legislators on Monday alleged in the Delhi Assembly that the BJP was trying to bring the national capital under President's Rule after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

AAP MLA from Kasturba Nagar Madan Lal, during a discussion on ''attempts to unconstitutionally impose President's Rule in Delhi'', claimed the BJP was trying to force Kejriwal to resign after his arrest.

''An emergency-like situation has been created in Delhi where the L-G (VK Saxena) is saying he will not allow Kejriwal to run the government from jail,'' he said.

AAP MLAs claimed the Delhi chief minister was not prevented to run the government from jail by any law.

Kejriwal was arrested in a money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21. He is in judicial custody till April 15.

Lal claimed that rumours of President's Rule in Delhi were being spread to intimidate the AAP.

Another AAP MLA, BS Joon, said some people are creating panic by claiming that Delhi Assembly will be dissolved. He asserted there was no constitutional crisis in Delhi.

Joon said the Delhi High Court has already rejected PILs seeking the chief minister's removal from his post.

AAP MLA from Model Town, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, said Kejriwal was arrested in a ''fake'' case but the AAP will not succumb to the BJP's pressure, and that he will continue as chief minister.

