Left Menu

Explosion in farm house in North Goa village; 1 detained

A godown which was stocked with explosives was completely destroyed in the blast, an officer said.Police said the explosion was heard even up to Valpoi town, which is located around four kilometres from the site of the blast.Police said they are investigating how such a huge quantity of explosive was procured.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-04-2024 00:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 00:56 IST
Explosion in farm house in North Goa village; 1 detained
  • Country:
  • India

A blast occurred in a private farm house at Ansolem village in North Goa late Monday evening, police said.

There was no casualty reported but several houses around the farm house developed cracks due to the blast, a senior police officer said.

One person has been detained by Valpoi Police in connection with the blast, he said.

"The blast was reported in a private farm house located at Ansolem village of Bhironda village panchayat around 10 pm. A godown which was stocked with explosives was completely destroyed in the blast," an officer said.

Police said the explosion was heard even up to Valpoi town, which is located around four kilometres from the site of the blast.

Police said they are investigating how such a huge quantity of explosive was procured. Initial reports indicate that gelatin explosives were being used in stone crusher plants located in the surrounding areas, they said.

"We are interrogating one person whose identity is yet to be revealed," a police officer said.

Police said a thorough inquiry would be conducted on Tuesday. The entire area has been sealed and a forensic team would be called for the investigation, they said.

Local MLA Deviya Rane, in a post on 'X', said that an FIR would be filed against the culprits involved in the blast.

''This is to inform the people that we have received reports of a blast at Ansolem in Bhironda Panchayat, no casualties reported at the site,'' Rane said.

'' An FIR will be filed under the Explosives Substance Act, and a thorough investigation is underway. Stringent action will be taken once the investigation is concluded,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024