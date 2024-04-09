Ecuador ex-Vice President Glas taken to hospital -prison agency
Reuters | Quito | Updated: 09-04-2024 04:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 04:01 IST
- Country:
- Ecuador
Ecuador's former vice president Jorge Glas was taken to a hospital in Guayaquil on Monday, the SNAI prison agency said in a statement, due to apparently becoming ill after refusing prison food.
Glas was arrested dramatically over the weekend when Ecuadorean police stormed Mexico's embassy in Quito, where he had been living since December.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guayaquil
- Quito
- SNAI
- Jorge Glas
- Mexico
- Ecuador
- Glas
- Ecuadorean
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US beats Mexico 2-0 on goals by Adams and Reyna, wins 3rd straight CONCACAF Nations League
Sports News Roundup: Anthony Cirelli sends Lightning past Ducks in OT; USMNT blanks Mexico for 3rd straight Nations League title and more
Baseball-Mexico City fans rejoice at Yankees' return to capital after 56 years
Forest fires burn in nearly half of Mexico's drought-stricken states, fuelled by strong winds
Mexico's lawsuit against Arizona gun dealers can proceed, US judge rules