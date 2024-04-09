Ecuador ex-Vice President Glas taken to hospital -prison agency

Ecuador's former vice president Jorge Glas was taken to a hospital in Guayaquil on Monday, the SNAI prison agency said in a statement, due to apparently becoming ill after refusing prison food.

Glas was arrested dramatically over the weekend when Ecuadorean police stormed Mexico's embassy in Quito, where he had been living since December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)