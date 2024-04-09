Left Menu

UBS weighs Credit Suisse China stake swap with Beijing government, Bloomberg News reports

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 06:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 06:23 IST
UBS weighs Credit Suisse China stake swap with Beijing government, Bloomberg News reports

UBS Group is in discussions to attain full ownership of its China platform by swapping its holding in Credit Suisse's onshore securities venture with a Beijing government investment fund, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The Zurich-based lender is proposing to buy the remaining 33% stake in UBS Securities from Beijing state-owned Assets Management, and in return, sell up to its entire 51% position in Credit Suisse Securities (China) as part of the transaction, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

UBS did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024