US military says it destroyed Houthi air defense, drone systems
09-04-2024
The U.S. military said on Monday it destroyed air defense and drone systems of Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi forces in the area of the Red Sea, with no injuries or damage reported to commercial, U.S. and coalition ships.
