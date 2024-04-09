Left Menu

UBS weighs Credit Suisse China stake swap with Beijing government, Bloomberg News reports

The latest proposal adds a new twist to the months-long bidding process of Credit Suisse’s investment bank in China. While UBS has attempted to increase its ownership in UBS Securities unit to 100%, the Beijing government has been so far reluctant to sell due its growth and earnings prospect, the report added.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 07:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 07:20 IST
UBS weighs Credit Suisse China stake swap with Beijing government, Bloomberg News reports

UBS is in talks to acquire full ownership of its China platform by swapping its holding in Credit Suisse's onshore securities venture with a Beijing government investment fund, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

UBS is proposing to buy the remaining 33% stake in UBS Securities it does not already own from Beijing State-Owned Assets Management, and sell up to its entire 51% position in Credit Suisse Securities (China) in return, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. UBS has been seeking around 2 billion yuan ($276.6 million) for Credit Suisse's China unit, including the stake held by its local partner, according to the report.

Beijing State-Owned Assets Management could not be immediately reached for comment, and UBS did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. The latest proposal adds a new twist to the months-long bidding process of Credit Suisse's investment bank in China.

While UBS has attempted to increase its ownership in UBS Securities unit to 100%, the Beijing government has been so far reluctant to sell due its growth and earnings prospect, the report added. The bank is now engaging in talks with its state-owned shareholder to swap shares while holding advanced talks to sell Credit Suisse Securities to Citadel Securities, it said.

UBS' takeover of Credit Suisse, the biggest bank merger since the 2008 global financial crisis, was hastily arranged last year by Swiss authorities to avert Credit Suisse's collapse. The merger resulted in UBS owning two majority-owned securities firms in China, where a company is only permitted to operate one. ($1 = 7.2306 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024