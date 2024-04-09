Left Menu

Fire breaks out in central Delhi building, no injuries reported

A major fire broke out in a building on G B Road in central Delhi with no casualties. Fourteen fire tenders were deployed to control the fire which was contained after some time. An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire. Police are looking into the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 09:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A major fire broke out in a building in central Delhi's G B Road area, officials said on Tuesday.

No casualties were reported in the fire that broke out late on Monday night, they said.

''After receiving information about the fire, 14 fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was brought under control after some time. A police investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire,'' a Delhi Fire Services official said.

