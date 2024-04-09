Bank of England appoints Ernst and Young as its external auditor
The Bank of England has appointed Ernst and Young LLP as its external auditor from the financial year ending February 2025, it said on Tuesday, following a competitive tender process.
KPMG, which has been the bank's auditors since 2006, will work with EY to enable a smooth transition, the BoE said.
