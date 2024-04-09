Left Menu

Bank of England appoints Ernst and Young as its external auditor

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-04-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 14:54 IST
The Bank of England has appointed Ernst and Young LLP as its external auditor from the financial year ending February 2025, it said on Tuesday, following a competitive tender process.

KPMG, which has been the bank's auditors since 2006, will work with EY to enable a smooth transition, the BoE said.

