Netanyahu says Israel will eliminate Hamas' brigades, including in Rafah

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-04-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 17:43 IST
Israel will complete the elimination of Hamas' brigades, including in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, and nothing will prevent this, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.
"There is no force in the world that will stop us. There are many forces that are trying to do so, but it will not help, since this enemy, after what it did, will never do it again," Netanyahu said.
