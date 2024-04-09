DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 9

For other diaries, please see:

TUESDAY, APRIL 9 ** WASHINGTON DC - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron hold joint press conference – 1515 GMT.

** CARACAS - Colombian President Gustavo Petro will travel to Caracas to meet his Venezuelan counterpart President Nicolas Maduro. ** WASHINGTON DC - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida deliver remarks at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington – 1500 GMT.

** ATHENS - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias meets his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib to discuss Middle East crisis, ways to enhance cooperation on migration – 1000 GMT. ** BEIRUT - Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian travels to Beirut as part of a regional tour.

BEIJING - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pays an official visit to China, at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. (Final day) BEIJING - Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand will visit China (to April 10)

BEIJING - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit China (Final day). BEIJING - President of the Federated States of Micronesia Wesley W. Simina will pay a state visit to China (to April 12). HANOI - The Vatican's foreign minister Archbishop Paul Gallagher meets with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son in Hanoi – 1000 GMT. BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her counterpart from Moldova, Mihai Popșoi speak to reporters – 0915 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom hosts a two-day meeting of the Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers on Swedish island Gotland in the Baltic Sea (To Apr. 10) BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova review the troops in Berlin - 0830 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

** BANGKOK - At the invitation of Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of Thailand, Bui Thanh Son, minister of foreign affairs of Vietnam, is scheduled to pay an official visit to Thailand. (To Apr. 12) ** ATHENS - EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks at Delphi Economic Forum in central Greece – 1100 GMT.

** BELGRADE - The OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg, will visit Serbia where he will meet with President Aleksandar Vucic, parliament speaker Ana Brnabic and other top officials. BRUSSELS - Finnish President Alexander Stubb meets NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The two will give a press conference – 1230 GMT. GENEVA - The World Trade Organization publishes its Global Trade Outlook and Statistics – 1300 GMT. OTTAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal in Ottawa (to April 11). SOUTH KOREA - South Korean National Assembly Election.

SMOLENSK, Russia/CRACOW, Poland - 14th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy to be held in Smolensk, Russia, as well as in Poland. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state visit.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 11

** VILNIUS - Central European presidents in Vilnius for Three Seas Summit and its business forum. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the forum remotely. ** ATHENS - Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski speaks at Delphi Forum in central Greece in a panel on "how to secure further EU unity against the Russian threat" – 1430 GMT. BEIJING - President of the Republic of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi will pay a state visit to China (to April 17).

WASHINGTON DC - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken – 1300 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan at the White House for the first trilateral U.S.-Japan-Philippines leaders' summit. WASHINGTON DC - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses joint meeting of U.S. Congress, affording him one of the higher honors Washington provides to foreign dignitaries – 1500 GMT. FRANCE – 13th Anniversary of the French law banning the burqa and niqab. ABIDJAN – 13th anniversary of the arrest of former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo by supporters of president-elect Alassane Ouattara with the help of French forces, thereby ending the 2010-2011 Ivorian crisis and civil war. AUGUSTA, United States - U.S. Masters Golf 2024 (to April 14). LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 12

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze speak to reporters at Berlin's chancellery following military honours for Kobakhidze – 0930 GMT. BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier meets Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobachidse as he signs the Golden Book at Bellevue Castle - 1315 GMT. GLOBAL - International Day of Human Space Flight. SAHARA DESERT, Morocco - Desert Marathon Des sables (to April 22).

LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 13

BEIJING/HONG KONG - San Francisco Mayor London Breed will depart on April 13 and visit Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Beijing as well as Shanghai - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 15

PARIS - Stephane Sejourne, France's minister of foreign affairs, will host a conference co-chaired by Germany's Annalena Baerbock and top EU officials Josep Borrell and Janez Lenarcic to rally humanitarian support for Sudan and neighbour countries of the war-torn African nation. BEIJING - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to China with a business delegation. (To Apr. 16) NEW YORK - UN Security Council to meet on Yemen - 1400 GMT MEXICO CITY - Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O speaks with the Atlantic Council at an event to kick off IMF-World Bank Week - 1530 GMT.

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to the White House to coordinate on common priorities and reinforce the strong bilateral partnership between the United States and Iraq. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden welcome Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to the White House to further strengthen the U.S.-Czech relationship. BOSTON - 2024 Boston Marathon. BELFAST/NEW YORK – 111th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic.

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers. (To April 16) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 16 BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Estonian President Alar Karis – 1200 GMT. NEW YORK - UN Security Council to meet on Libya - 1400 GMT

OTTAWA - Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present the 2024-25 budget to parliament - 2000 GMT. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

BOGOTA - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will visit Bogota with his foreign minister Mauro Vieira to meet with Colombian President Gustavo Petro. ASTANA - President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan

WASHINGTON DC - IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2024. (To Apr. 20) CROATIA - Croatian Assembly Election. SOLOMON ISLANDS - Solomon Islander National Parliament Election.

AMSTERDAM - Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain will make a state visit to the Netherlands at the invitation of the King of the Netherlands. (To April 18) ROME - G7 foreign ministers meet on Italian island of Capri. (To April 19) BRUSSELS - Special European Council. (To April 18) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 18

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to meet on Middle East at ministerial level - 1400 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 19

INDIA - Indian People's Assembly Election. WASHINGTON DC - Annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Spring meetings. (To April 21) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 20 UNITED STATES - 14th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 21

MALDIVES - Maldivian People's Council Election. LONDON - 2024 London Marathon. PARIS – 63rd anniversary of the first manned mission to space.

ECUADOR – Ecuador Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 22

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to meet on Haiti - 1900 GMT GLOBAL - Earth Day.

LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council. NEW YORK, United states - Economic and Social Council, Annual Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up, including the special high-level meeting of the Council with the World Bank, IMF, WTO and UNCTAD. (To April 25)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 23

PARIS - OECD to release study on French economy BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of health ministers. (To April 24)

STOCKHOLM - Finnish President Alexander Stubb visits Sweden on his first state trip since taking office on March 1 (To Apr. 25) GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24 STOCKHOLM - Finland's President Alexander Stubb on state visit to Sweden (to April 25)

NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Presidency Election. GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2024 (to April 30). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 25 NEW YORK - UN Security Council meeting on Syria - 1400 GMT

GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 28

PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 26th anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. VENICE, Italy - Pope Francis visits Venice.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 29

BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council. (To April 30) LONDON – 13th wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1 VATICAN CITY – 13th anniversary of beatification ceremony of late Pope John Paul II.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 2

ABBOTTABAD, Pakistan – The day marks the 13th year since Al-Qaeda Chief Osama bin Laden was killed in a U.S. special forces raid, ending a near decade-long worldwide hunt for the mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 3 GLOBAL - World Press Freedom Day.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 5

PANAMA - Panamanian Presidency Election. PANAMA - Panamanian National Assembly Election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 6 CHAD - Chadian Presidency Election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 7

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) Meeting. GLOBAL - World Asthma Day.

MALMÖ ARENA, SWEDEN - 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. (To May 11) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8 NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Assembly Election.

GLOBAL - World Red Cross Red and Crescent Day. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 9 WASHINGTON - Türkiye's President Tayyip Erdogan will visit the United States.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 12

LITHUANIA - Lithuanian Presidency Election. LITHUANIA – Referendum Election.

GLOBAL - International Nurse's Day - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 13 Brussels - Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 14

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 16 LISBON – 12th Anniversary of 78 billion euro bail-out of Portugal by eurozone leaders.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 17

AREQUIPA, Peru - APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting. (To May 18) GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 18

GLOBAL - International Museum Day - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 19 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate Election.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies Election. DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 21 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 23

STRESA, ITALY - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Stresa, Italy, to debate global economic developments. (To May 25) WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Kenyan President William Ruto for state visit to mark 60th anniversary of U.S.-Kenya diplomatic relations. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 27 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 28 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 VANUATU - Referendum Election.

MADAGASCAR - Malagasy National Assembly Election. SOUTH AFRICA - South African National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 30 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade). PRAGUE - NATO Foreign Affairs ministers hold an informal meeting in Prague (To May 31)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 31

