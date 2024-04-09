Bittu Bajrangi, cow vigilante, receives notice for cancellation of arms licence

The Faridabad police administration issued a show-cause notice to cow vigilante Rajkumar Panchal alias Bittu Bajrangi, an accused in the recent violence in Haryana's Nuh, regarding cancellation of his arms licence, police said on Tuesday.

The cancellation of his licence comes after officials took note of a recent viral video that showed the accused beating up a man with sticks at Nangla Enclave, they said.

According to the police, Bajrangi, a resident of Parvatiya Colony here, was given arms licence for security reasons. While applying for it, he had submitted an affidavit saying he would follow the terms and conditions related to the licence, the police said.

''He was given arms licence on these conditions, but recently a video went viral in which Bajrangi was seen assaulting a person named Shyamu,'' police spokesperson Sube Singh said.

Two-three other persons were also involved in the act, Singh said. The video came to the notice of higher officials after which Bajrangi was issued the showcause notice regarding cancellation of his arms licence, he said.

An FIR was registered on April 3 against Bajrangi and his associates under sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Saran police station.

Bajrangi, who was arrested on Sunday night, got bail on Monday morning after he joined the investigation after giving an affidavit that he will not indulge in any kind of such incidents in future, according to the police.

