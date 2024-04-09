Left Menu

Boy drowns in Ganga in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 09-04-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 19:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A seven-year-old boy who had gone to the Hukum Chhapra ghat in the Ramgarh area of this Uttar Pradesh district to sell 'prasad' on the first day of Navratri drowned in the Ganga on Tuesday, police said.

Satyam and his nine-year-old brother Prince were selling 'prasad' at the ghat when he decided to take a bath in the river. Satyam went into the deep water and drowned, they said.

Locals pulled him out of the river but he had died by then. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they added.

