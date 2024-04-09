Left Menu

Woman, children found dead in residence in Kerala

Woman, children found dead in residence in Kerala

PTI | Kasaragod | Updated: 09-04-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 20:50 IST
Woman, children found dead in residence in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

A 34-year-old woman and her two children were found dead at their residence in this district on Tuesday, police said here.

The incident was reported from the Cheemeni police station limit.

According to police, it is suspected that it was a murder-suicide case wherein the 34-year-old woman, the wife of a KSEB official, allegedly killed her boys aged nine and four before ending her own life.

Initial information indicates that the children were poisoned to death and the woman, a UD Clerk of a Grama Panchayat, was found hanging, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024