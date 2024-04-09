Left Menu

Hustler Fund to be Shariah compliant to deepen financial inclusion in Kenya

President William Ruto said packaging the Fund to be Shariah compliant will deepen financial inclusion in Kenya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-04-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 21:59 IST
Hustler Fund to be Shariah compliant to deepen financial inclusion in Kenya
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Kenya

The Hustler Fund will be recalibrated to allow Muslims consume the product.

 

President William Ruto said packaging the Fund to be Shariah compliant will deepen financial inclusion in Kenya.

He said so far more than seven million Kenyans are benefiting from the Hustler Fund that is barely 16 months old.

“We will also adjust other Government financial instruments to comply with the Islamic Law,” he explained.

He added that the move will make available more funds to drive the country’s development.

President Ruto spoke on Monday evening at State House when he hosted the Iftar Dinner.

He challenged religious leaders to be on the forefront in praying for the country.

“We are on track to making Kenya a better country for all. It is our responsibility to make it greater,” he noted.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024