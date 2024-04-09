Left Menu

Punjab CM Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh to meet Kejriwal in Delhi's Tihar Jail on Apr 10

Punjab CM Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh to meet Kejriwal in Delhi's Tihar Jail on Apr 10

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 21:45 IST
Punjab CM Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh to meet Kejriwal in Delhi's Tihar Jail on Apr 10
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will meet the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi's Tihar Jail on Wednesday, party sources said here on Tuesday.

Mann had a few days ago sought permission from the Tihar Jail administration, seeking time to meet Kejriwal.

Kejriwal was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

The case pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody in the case on April 1 after he was produced in the trial court after expiry of the ED custody.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam, saying there was no contravention of legal provisions.

Kejriwal had besides his arrest also challenged his subsequent remand in the Enforcement Directorate's custody, which the court said was not illegal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024