Retired JCO arrested with fake arms licenses and weapons in Ghaziabad

The crime branch on Tuesday arrested a retired junior commissioned officer posted in the military police allegedly with fake arms licenses and weapons, police said. Parmendra (52) was arrested from a locality under the Madhuban Bapudham police station area allegedly with a pistol and a revolver of .32 bore, magazines, two rifles of .315 bore, one double barrel gun of .12 bore and fake arm licenses, they said.

Six rubber stamps of the arms office of Kishtwar and Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, have also been seized from his possession, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Cyber Crime Sachidanand said, adding that the accused used these stamps for making the fake licenses.

During interrogation, Parmendra reportedly told the police that during his posting in Himachal Pradesh, he came in contact with two agents named Amit Mutreja and Krishna Soni, who allegedly used to make fake licenses for the Army personnel and they charged Rs 10-15 thousand for that.

Parmendra also paid Rs 15 thousand and obtained an arms license and later started working for them on commission, he told the police.

The DCP said Parmendra's accomplices are on the police radar and they will also be nabbed soon.

