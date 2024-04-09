Odisha: Election Commission to have ASHA workers stationed at polling booths to address heatstroke concerns

The Election Commission has decided to engage ASHA workers in every booth in Odisha to tackle those who may suffer heatstroke due to hot weather conditions on polling days, an official said on Tuesday. Voting in the state will be held in four phases between May 13 and June 1. As heatwave conditions prevail and thunderstorms occur in the state during the period, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha Nikunja Bihari Dhal held a meeting with senior officers of departments concerned on Tuesday for smooth management of the polling.

''Dhal has asked health department officials to engage ASHA workers in each polling booth along with medicines required to tackle heatstroke cases,'' the official said.

Besides, every section officer will have a paramedical staff to deal with emergencies, he said.

The CEO also directed officials concerned to make available an adequate number of ambulances on voting days for admitting patients to health facilities, if anyone is hit by sunstroke.

The EC instructed them to ensure the availability of sufficient drinking water, ORS powder, toilets, sheds, waiting areas and seating arrangements for voters in each polling booth.

Dhal also emphasised on proper arrangements for polling and security personnel as they are likely to be exposed to a heatwave. The polling and presiding officers will be given training on the management of sunstroke, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)