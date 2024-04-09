Left Menu

Odisha: Election Commission to have ASHA workers stationed at polling booths to address heatstroke concerns

The Election Commission has decided to engage ASHA workers in every booth in Odisha to tackle those who may suffer heatstroke due to hot weather conditions on polling days, an official said on Tuesday. The polling and presiding officers will be given training on the management of sunstroke, he added.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-04-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 23:10 IST
Odisha: Election Commission to have ASHA workers stationed at polling booths to address heatstroke concerns
Representative image. Image Credit: Election Commission of India (Facebook)
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has decided to engage ASHA workers in every booth in Odisha to tackle those who may suffer heatstroke due to hot weather conditions on polling days, an official said on Tuesday. Voting in the state will be held in four phases between May 13 and June 1. As heatwave conditions prevail and thunderstorms occur in the state during the period, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha Nikunja Bihari Dhal held a meeting with senior officers of departments concerned on Tuesday for smooth management of the polling.

''Dhal has asked health department officials to engage ASHA workers in each polling booth along with medicines required to tackle heatstroke cases,'' the official said.

Besides, every section officer will have a paramedical staff to deal with emergencies, he said.

The CEO also directed officials concerned to make available an adequate number of ambulances on voting days for admitting patients to health facilities, if anyone is hit by sunstroke.

The EC instructed them to ensure the availability of sufficient drinking water, ORS powder, toilets, sheds, waiting areas and seating arrangements for voters in each polling booth.

Dhal also emphasised on proper arrangements for polling and security personnel as they are likely to be exposed to a heatwave. The polling and presiding officers will be given training on the management of sunstroke, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024