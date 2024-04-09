Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Bus ferrying workers falls into soil mine pit in Durg, 15 killed

Chhattisgarh: Bus ferrying workers falls into soil mine pit in Durg, 15 killed

PTI | Durg | Updated: 09-04-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 23:56 IST
Chhattisgarh: Bus ferrying workers falls into soil mine pit in Durg, 15 killed
  • Country:
  • India

At least 15 people were killed and more than a dozen injured -- all employees of a private firm -- as the bus they were travelling in fell into a 'murum' soil mine pit in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday night, police said.

The accident took place around 8:30 pm near Khapri village under Kumhari police station limits when the victims, employees of a distillery company, were returning home after work, Durg Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla said.

As per preliminary information, the bus with more than 30 people onboard skidded off the road and plunged into the 40 feet deep 'murum' mine, he said.

''Initially 11 deaths were reported in the accident. Later four more persons died in the hospital,'' he added.

Murum, a type of soil, is mostly used for construction.

Soon after being alerted, a police team reached the spot and launched a rescue operation, City Superintendent of Police (Chhavni area) Harish Patil said.

The injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital, the official said.

Visuals of the spot showed the bus turned turtle after falling down and a rescue operation underway to evacuate trapped passengers.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the accident and said adequate arrangements have been made for treatment of the injured people.

''Received the news about death of 11 employees of a private company in a bus accident. I pray that departed souls rest in peace and may God give strength to the bereaved family members,'' Sai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024