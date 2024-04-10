US military says it destroyed Houthi missile likely targeting a ship in Gulf of Aden

The U.S. military said on Tuesday that it had destroyed an inbound anti-ship ballistic missile over the Gulf of Aden that was launched by Iranian-backed Houthis and likely targeting the MV Yorktown.

U.S. Central Command said on the social media site X that there were no injuries or damage reported to U.S., coalition or commercial ships in the incident.

