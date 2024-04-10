Left Menu

Thailand yet to decide on indicting ex-PM Thaksin in royal insult case

Thailand's attorney-general will postpone a hearing with influential former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra on whether to indict him over a royal insult complaint, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 10-04-2024 06:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 06:07 IST
Thailand yet to decide on indicting ex-PM Thaksin in royal insult case
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's attorney-general will postpone a hearing with influential former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra on whether to indict him over a royal insult complaint, his lawyer said on Wednesday. "The attorney-general is still investigating the case," Winyat Chartmontri told Reuters, adding that prosecutors would advise of the next hearing date later in the day.

Political heavyweight Thaksin, who was released from detention in February after returning in 2023 from 15 years of self-imposed exile, has repeatedly pledged his loyalty to the crown, insults to which are punishable by jail under Thai law. The complaint, made by the royalist military, stemmed from an interview the tycoon gave to foreign media in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
4
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024