Water level in Ural river in Russia's Orenburg rises 50 cm, news agencies report
Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2024 08:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 08:58 IST
The water level in the Ural river in the Russian city of Orenburg has risen 50 centimetres (20 inches) in early Wednesday hours, flooding more than 300 homes, Russian agencies cited local authorities as saying.
It rose above the critical level of 9.1 metres late on Tuesday.
