Left Menu

Paytm's Stock Sees a 4% Dip

He will be relieved from PPBL w.e.f. close of business hours on June 26, 2024, unless changed by mutual consent, One97 Communications said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.Chawla joined PPBL in January last year after the payments bank received approval from the Reserve Bank of India.In a major action against Paytm Payments Bank PPBL, RBI, on January 31, directed it to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, FASTags, and other instruments after February 29.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 11:03 IST
Paytm's Stock Sees a 4% Dip
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of One97 Communications, Paytm's brand owner, on Wednesday declined 4 per cent after Paytm Payments Bank's Managing Director and CEO Surinder Chawla resigned from the company.

The stock dipped 4 per cent to Rs 388 on both the BSE and NSE.

The company's market valuation eroded Rs 463.84 crore during the morning trade.

Chawla's resignation comes amidst Paytm Payments Bank Ltd facing prohibitory action from banking regulator RBI.

''Surinder Chawla, Managing Director and CEO of PPBL has tendered his resignation on April 8, 2024, on account of personal reasons and to explore better career prospects. He will be relieved from PPBL w.e.f. close of business hours on June 26, 2024, unless changed by mutual consent,'' One97 Communications said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Chawla joined PPBL in January last year after the payments bank received approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

In a major action against Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL), RBI, on January 31, directed it to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, FASTags, and other instruments after February 29. Subsequently, the deadline was extended to March 15.

The direction follows persistent non-compliance and continued material supervisory concerns, the central bank had said in a statement.

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) holds a 49 per cent stake in PPBL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024