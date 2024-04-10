If Iran attacks from own soil, Israel will retaliate in Iran, Israeli minister says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-04-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 11:37 IST
If Iran attacks Israel from its own soil then Israel will retaliate on Iran, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday.
"If Iran attacks from its own territory, Israel will respond and attack in Iran," Katz posted on social media platform X.
