MP: DRI seizes Rs 3 cr gold hidden by Sharjah passenger in shoe soles and undergarments

PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-04-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 15:28 IST
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 4.94 kg of foreign gold, valued at nearly Rs 3 crore, hidden in the shoe soles and undergarments of a man who arrived here by a flight from Sharjah, a DRI official said on Wednesday.

The accused, hailing from Gujarat, has been arrested under the Customs Act, 1962, the official said.

Following a tip off, the DRI sleuths searched the passenger who arrived at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city by a flight from Sharjah recently, she said.

During the search, 4.94 kg of foreign gold was recovered from the possession of the passenger, she said. The precious metal was converted into paste through a chemical process for smuggling and the accused had hidden it in the soles of his shoes and undergarments, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

