Deadline for Budget Facility for Infrastructure submissions extended

The deadline for submissions of proposals to the Budget Facility for Infrastructure has been extended to 17 May 2024.

This, according to National Treasury, is in a bid to add more time for project sponsors to package and submit their proposals.

“The department earlier published a call for proposals for consideration by the Budget Facility for Infrastructure [BFI]. The BFI is a reform established in 2016 to support the execution of priority infrastructure projects and programmes through a more rigorous planning, appraisal, and selection process.

“This call for proposals was announced by the Minister of Finance [Enoch Godongwana] during the 2024 Budget Speech. The National Treasury intends to utilise this BFI Window to develop a pipeline of projects and programmes to test alternative financing and funding models,” Treasury said.

Public institutions, including national, provincial, municipal and public entities are qualified to submit proposals with projects and programmes set to form part of the pipeline.

“The primary purpose of this BFI Special Window is to close funding gaps and provide viability gap funding for projects and programmes that will leverage private sector financing and technical assistance.

“The call for proposals is open to projects and programmes that are undertaken under alternative financing and delivery mechanisms and private sector participation frameworks such as public-private partnership and concessions,” Treasury said.

Further information and guidelines can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3U1dnB3.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)