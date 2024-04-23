Left Menu

Iran's foreign minister calls EU sanctions 'regrettable'

European Union sanctions announced following Iran's attack against Israel are "regrettable" because the country was acting in self-defence, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian posted on X on Tuesday.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-04-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 10:37 IST
European Union sanctions announced following Iran's attack against Israel are "regrettable" because the country was acting in self-defence, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian posted on X on Tuesday. Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles on Israel in what it said was retaliation against a suspected Israeli bombing of its embassy compound in Damascus.

On Monday, EU foreign ministers agreed in principle to expand sanctions on Iran by agreeing to extend restrictive measures on Tehran's weapons exports of any drone or missile to Iranian proxies and Russia. "It is regrettable to see the EU deciding quickly to apply more unlawful restrictions against Iran just because Iran exercised its right to self-defence in the face of Israel’s reckless aggression," Amirabdollahian said on X, before calling on the EU to apply sanctions on Israel instead.

More work will need to follow in Brussels to approve a legal framework before the expansion of the sanctions can take effect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

