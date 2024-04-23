Pakistan hoping for IMF agreement by June or early July, says finance minister

Pakistan is hoping to reach a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund by June or early July, its finance minister said on Tuesday.

The country's current $3 billion arrangement with the fund runs out in late-April and the government is seeking a longer term and bigger loan to help bring permanence to macroeconomic stability as well as an umbrella under which the country can execute much needed structural reforms.

